Resource Center / Web Conferences
Get smart on the latest and greatest in privacy—right from the comfort of your own desk. Listen in on IAPP web conferences to hear the experts discuss the topics you need to know about and get your questions answered.
Attending and viewing IAPP web conferences
IAPP web conferences can be accessed through attending live broadcasts and additionally as on-demand recordings, which are made available to registrants after the live broadcast has concluded.
-
expand_more
Registering for and attending a web conference live broadcast
After registration, details on accessing the live broadcast of the web conference will be delivered to your email inbox and MyIAPP profile, within the My Registrations section.
-
expand_more
Accessing a web conference on-demand recording
On-demand recordings of IAPP web conferences are available shortly after the live broadcast concludes. You will need to register for the web conference, and the on-demand recording will then be made accessible within your MyIAPP profile. Once in your profile, go to the My Purchases section, where the on-demand recording will be listed within the My Recordings subsection.
Upcoming and Recorded Web Conferences
|Title
|Broadcast Date
|{[product.name]} Sold Out
|{[product.dates.range]}
|info_outline info_outline open_in_new {[ isInCart(product.id) ? 'remove_shopping_cart' : 'add_shopping_cart' ]}
|
|Title
|Broadcast Date
|{[product.name]}
|{[product.dates.range]}
|info_outline info_outline open_in_new {[ isInCart(product.id) ? 'remove_shopping_cart' : 'add_shopping_cart' ]}
|
|Oops! Something has gone wrong and we're looking into it. We apologize for the inconvenience.
|Sorry, there are no upcoming web conferences that match your selected filters.
|Sorry, there are no recorded web conferences that match your selected filters.